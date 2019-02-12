JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Not just food delivery, Swiggy is now meeting your everyday needs too
Business Standard

Hearing of contempt notice to Anil Ambani on Ericsson plea adjourned to Wed

The Bench said it will continue hearing the contempt plea tomorrow due to paucity of time and assembling of a special Bench in the post-lunch session

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for tomorrow the hearing on a contempt notice issued to Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani and others on a plea filed by Ericsson India for allegedly not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. Ambani, Reliance Telecom Ltd Chairman Satish Seth and Reliance Infratel Ltd Chairperson Chhaya Virani appeared before a Bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran in pursuance to the contempt notice issued against them.

The Bench said it will continue hearing the contempt plea tomorrow due to paucity of time and assembling of a special Bench in the post-lunch session.

ALSO READ: RCom's decline and fall: How debt, bad decisions, Jio brought down company

During the brief hearing, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Ericsson India, said there was gross violation of apex court's two earlier orders and they (RCom) have not paid any outstanding dues.

The Bench asked the three alleged contemnors to remain present in court tomorrow.

ALSO READ: RCom taking insolvency route out of 'dishonest intention': Ericsson to SC

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements