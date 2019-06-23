Govt teacher found hanging from tree in Reasi

A 30-year-old government was Sunday found hanging from a tree in a forest area in district of and Kashmir, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Hariwalla village, a said.

He said the body of Mir was found hanging from a tree in a forest adjacent to his village.

Quoting preliminary investigation, he said it appears to be a case of suicide but the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death, the said.

