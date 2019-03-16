Grand alliance in Bihar to announce seat sharing for LS polls on Monday: Manjhi

Seat sharing among constituents of the opposition "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) in for Lok Sabha polls will be announced on Monday, Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) said Saturday.

The announcement will come following another round of talks among the partners on Sunday, the former said.

On Thursday, Campaign Committee had said the seat sharing would be declared on Sunday.

"We (grand alliance) will announce our seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls in the state on March 18 at any cost," told reporters here after a meeting of his party's parliamentary board.

The 'Mahagathbandhan', as the grand alliance is called in local parlance, comprises old allies like the and the RJD, besides new entrants such as Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, the HAM(S), Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party, a fledgling outfit floated by former Bollywood

"Two rounds of talks among the grand alliance partners have been held in and another round will be held in tomorrow (Sunday)," said.

An agreement has been virtually reached on the number of seats the HAM(S) would contest, said without divulging the details.

He said his party wanted to contest in five Lok Sabha seats in

Earlier in the day, Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Suman, an MLC and the party's parliamentary board chairman, said an agreement over 3-4 seats have been reached and the deadlock over the other seats will be resolved Sunday.

After the RJD, the HAM(S) has the strongest support base among the grand alliance partners in the state and it is not less than that of the Congress, he asserted.

When pointed out that the has been given 11 seats and the HAM(S) only five, Manjhi said the had demanded 11 seats but it has not been finalised.

Polling in Bihar will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

