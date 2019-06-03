Griezmann on target as France defeat Bolivia

scored as eased past 2-0 in a friendly in Nantes on Sunday, ahead of the world champions' resumption of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

gave the lead on five minutes and Griezmann, who last month announced he was leaving Atletico after five seasons, notched a second before the break.

Griezmann moved eighth on the list of France's all-time leading scorers with his 29th goal as he surpassed winner

He is now just one goal behind and Jean-Pierre Papin, and two adrift of

There was a slight note of concern for though as they lost Kylian Mbappe to an at half-time.

Didier Deschamps' side return to competitive action on June 8 when they face in Group H. Both nations have six points from two matches.

"We needed to get a little warm-up in. It's going to be tough in Turkey, we'll have to be ready," said Griezmann.

"I may not be in top form. This match will do me good, to get some minutes and be in good shape for Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)