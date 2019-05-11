Guy Pearce to star in BBC One, Fx's 'A Christmas Carol'

will be headlining One and FX's new series adaptation of Charles Dicken's classic "A Carol".

The 51-year-old will take on the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the spirits of past, present and future.

The three-episode show, which has been created by "Peaky Blinders" fame Steven Knight, is described as a "haunting, hallucinatory, spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge's dark night of the soul", One said in a press release.

Pearce will be joined by actors Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham, Charlotte Riley, Joe Alwyn, Vinette Robinson, Rutger Hauer, and in the cast.

Knight, who has written the new adaptation, will also executive produce alongside Dean Baker, David W Zucker, and

"This production of 'A Carol' will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story," Knight said in a statement.

and filmmaker are also on board the project as executive producers.

The show, to be directed by Nick Murphy, will be produced by FX Productions, Scott Free, Hardy Son & Baker for One.

It will air on BBC One in the UK and on FX in the US. The UK and US have previously collaborated on "Taboo", which featured Hardy in the lead.

