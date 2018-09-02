Why buying only 36 Rafale jets when 126 required, asks Congress

The has asked the government why it inked a deal with France's Dassault to buy just 36 when 126 fighter jets were required.

The party's national spokesperson, Priyanka Chautrvedi, asked if there's any urgency, why the government did not ask the French company to supply all the in one go.

"The first lot of the will be supplied in 2019 and the rest in 2022. If there is any urgency, the whole lot should have been supplied by 2019," she said here Saturday.

Chaturvedi asked why the government is "afraid of a (JPC) probe into the deal, if it's fair".

"A total of 126 aircraft were required, but the NDA government signed a pact for only 36 aircraft. This is strange," she said.

She alleged that the government "sacrificed the country's interests to favour a millionaire friend".

"How the cost per plane soared from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,670 crore? The should explain why the government ignored a public sector undertaking with a 70-year-long clean record and gave the contract to a 12-day-old company which lacks experience," she said.

The said though the deal could not materialise during the UPA government's tenure, but it ensured transparency in all matters related to it.

had earlier said the fully weaponised fighter jets which his government is buying are 20 per cent cheaper than the ones offered under the previous UPA regime.

In 2015, then had said that the government had decided to buy only 36 fighter jets scrapping the earlier plan to acquire 126 of the French aircraft on grounds of huge cost.

