HAL delivers first three Dhruv helicopters to Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

The HAL Friday delivered the first three Advanced Light Helicopters named Dhruv as part of the 22 ALH MK-III contract to the Indian Army during the ongoing Aero India air show.

HAL had entered into a contract with the Indian Army for 40 ALH (22 ALH Mk III and 18 Mk IV Rudra) in August 2017.

Of the 22 helicopters, 19 helicopters have already been produced and will be progressively delivered, the defence public sector undertaking said.

The Advanced Light Helicopter is a multi-role, new generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class, indigenously designed and developed by HAL.

It provides superlative performance throughout its flight envelope, HAL said.

It is suited for a high-speed cruise for rapid deployment and to maximise the area of operations, the company said, adding that the basic helicopter is produced in skid version and wheeled version.

In the wheeled version, options for fixed and retractable undercarriages are available.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 17:20 IST

