HarperCollins to be sales, distribution partner of Juggernaut Books

All sales and distribution for Books' print list will be handled by from now on, the two houses have announced.

This move is aimed at providing Books and their authors a much wider reach and visibility across the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

Founder and Publisher of Books, Chiki Sarkar, said her team is "delighted to be working with and the dynamic and his brilliant team".

said the house has been focusing on quality and growth and "this collaboration is one more step".

Focused on the growing usage in India, Juggernaut aims to give readers and authors a digital as well as a traditional platform.

In addition to this, its self-publishing arm, Juggernaut Selects, is a platform where aspiring writers can submit their work, find over readers and be discovered by its editors.

According to Simran Khara, "We have had an outstanding two and a half years with books that have been both hits and critically acclaimed. In this next phase, as we work towards doubling our revenues, we have chosen to go with HarperCollins as our sales and distribution partner. We are excited by their growth and vision and look forward to partnering with them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)