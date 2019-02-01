Hazare fast: Increase in BP, blood sugar levels, says doctor

activist Anna Hazare's strike Friday entered the third day with his doctor stating that the 81-year-old's blood pressure and blood sugar levels had "significantly" increased.

Hazare has been on a strike since Wednesday in Ralegan Siddhi village in the state's district demanding appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in and resolution of farmers' issue.

Dr told PTI, "There has been significant increase in blood pressure and blood sugar when I examined Hazare in the morning on Friday."



Hazare has also been demanding implementation of the recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides some electoral reforms.

Local residents, who have come out in large numbers in support, accused the state and Central governments of ignoring his demands.

Several of them also protested Friday in front of the office of Ram Shinde, the district's guardian minister, a said.

