JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Delhi Assembly Election » News

Manish Sisodia became poorer by Rs 17,736 in 5 years, wife gets richer
Business Standard

HC has set aside my election, not disqualified me: AAP's Jitender Tomar

In 2015, Tomar had contested from Tri Nagar constituency on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket and the party has again fielded him from the seat.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jitendra Singh Tomar
Jitendra Singh Tomar

AAP leader and former Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar asserted that he would file his nomination on Saturday, noting that the High Court has "set-aside" his election not disqualified him.

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the election of Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Assembly polls.

"I will file my nomination on Saturday only as decided earlier. The high court has set aside my election not disqualified me," Tomar told PTI over phone.

In 2015, Tomar had contested from Tri Nagar constituency on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket and the party has again fielded him from the seat.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg, the runner-up in 2015 polls, had alleged in his plea that Tomar's election had been "materially affected by deliberate concealment, misrepresentation, wrong declaration and wilful suppression of the educational qualification in the affidavit filed along with the nomination form".
First Published: Fri, January 17 2020. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU