Delhi violence: HC directs police to respond by 12:30 pm on plea on FIRs
Delhi violence: HC tells CBSE to provide long-term plan to students

The direction by the court came after the CBSE on Wednesday said that the exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi violence
Security personnel conducting flag-march in Babarpur area. Photo: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10-15 days and not on piecemeal basis.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and, therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days.

The court asked the CBSE to come with instructions about a long-term plan at 2.15 pm.

