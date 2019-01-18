Healthcare Fintech Platform 'AffordPlan' Registers Annual Growth of 300 Percent in Maternity Patient Base

/ -- Partners with 800 merchants across



AffordPlan, a first-of-its-kind financial technology platform that enables savings for individuals, registers an annual growth of 300 percent in maternity patient care . Set up in 2016, has expanded its presence in five key cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Of the total cost incurred during a treatment in private hospitals, 90 percent cost is out-of-pocket expenses which includes scans, X-rays, medicines, etc. The fintech platform has received an overwhelming response from the hospitals and patients because of the unique nature of the product and services as it brings down the overall cost (including out-of-pocket expenses) of treatments by as much as 15-20 percent.

has partnered with 800 hospitals and ancillaries like pharmacies, path labs, etc. across the country. It has successfully tied up with over 60 percent hospitals in the small and midsize category in New NCR, helping patients to plan, save, and pay for planned, non-emergency, medical procedures, such as maternity, dental, surgery and more. It smoothens the cash flow for the patient by breaking up the lump sum amount into smaller manageable instalments.

NCR: & Medical Research Center, B M Gupta Hospital, among other standalone units Mumbai: Mahavir Maternity and General Hospital, Currae Gynaec, Pooja Maternity, Govandi Nursing Home, among other standalone units Bangalore: Gunasheela, Motherhood, Cloudnine, Koshys and other standalone units Tejbir Singh, of AffordPlan, said, "Healthcare spends impact all in the course of their lifecycle, albeit differently, and the majority of Indians are plagued with spends that are unplanned and out-of-pocket. Through our savings product, hospitals and patients can co-design flexible payment plans for their medical treatment. offers a manageable payment structure, developed specifically for an individual's need,based on their liquidity."



AffordPlan allows patients to save an amount they are comfortable with on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis and to make payments as per their convenience through a number of platforms including cash payment at the AffordPlan desk or the local pharmacy; and online payment; or the payments can even be collected from the customer's doorstep.

While it addresses treatment across dental, eye care, procedures, the sizeable chunk of the product caters to maternity. According to the 2011 Census of India, women comprise of almost 48.5% of the total population of the country, out of which 16% women are pregnant annually. Expenses for a normal delivery alone cost anywhere between INR 15,000/- to 150,000/- without accounting for unexpected occurrences that may need urgent medical intervention and therefore further expenditure.

According to National Family Health Survey-3, the private medical sector remains the primary source of healthcare for 70% of households in urban areas and 63% of households in rural areas. While the facilities have been improving across the sectors, so have been the high out-of-pocket expenses. In fact, the surge in out-of-pocket costs of has led many households to incur catastrophic healthcare expenditure, threatening the household's ability to maintain even a basic standard of living. (* )



In the light of (73 per cent of the Indian population is uninsured), and high out of pocket expenses (over 90per cent in pvt healthcare) Indians still rely on personal savings to plan medical care. There has been limited and financial innovation to make more affordable and accessible.

AffordPlan, a first-of-its-kind fintech platform, is at the intersection of finance, healthcare and technology. The is building a full stack of for healthcare across savings, lending and AffordPlan was launched in 2016 by and The company has raised three rounds of funding from Kalaari Capital, Lok Capital, and

First from the is a that allows planned savings, ideal for non- such as maternity, dental, eye care, and more. Hospitals and patients can co-design flexible payment plans so that patients can obtain medical treatment and products through a manageable payment structure developed based on individual need and cash flow. Deeply rooted in financial innovation in healthcare and backed by continuously deepening distribution and supply chain capabilities, AffordPlan is committed to enable affordable and to all.

