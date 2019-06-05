Heat wave conditions prevail in Jammu

conditions prevailed in Jammu on Wednesday, with the city recording a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above average, the said.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 29.3 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above the season's average.

The surge in the day temperature resulted in less movement of people on the roads while youngsters were seen taking baths in canals and other water bodies.

The office has forecast light rains and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour for Wednesday night and Thursday.

Friday turned out to the hottest day of the season so far as the maximum temperature rose to 44.1 degrees

Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees on Tuesday, 41.1 on Monday, 42.5 on Sunday and 43.6 degrees on Saturday, the said.

