Heat wave scorches parts of Saurashtra; Surendranagar hottest

Parts of region in continued to reel under conditions Sunday with maximum temperatures soaring in many cities.

As per the forecast, conditions are likely to continue for the next two days in parts of Saurashtra, mainly Rajkot, and

On the second consecutive day, Surendranagar remained the hottest place at 45.3 degree Celsius, followed by state capital (45 degree Celsius) and (44.5 degree Celsius).

Ahmedabad sizzled at 44.4 degree Celsius with a positive departure of 3.4 degree Celsius from average, as per Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius Saturday.

Maximum temperature in Ahmedabad is likely to hover in the range of 44 degree Celsius over the next few days, it stated.

recorded a temperature of 43.8 degree Celsius.

The rising mercury is forcing people to stay indoor most of the day, with demands for air conditioners and coolers rising through the roof.

