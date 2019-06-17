Herbert knocks out Monfils in Halle

France's sprung a minor surprise on the first day of the ATP tournament in Halle on Monday as he beat veteran compatriot Gael Monfils in straight sets.

Herbert, 28, won 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 to inflict a first-round exit on Monfils, who is ranked 27 places above him in the ATP rankings.

There was disappointment for the home crowd as German veteran suffered a second first-round defeat on home soil in the space of a week against American

Kohlschreiber, who also lost in the first round in last week, lost 6-3, 6-3 and missed the opportunity to set up a potential second round clash with compatriot

Elsewhere, Moldova's Radu Albot came from behind to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 over Australia's

