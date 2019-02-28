Himachal to receive more rain, snowfall till March 5

is expected to receive more rain and snowfall till March 5 as the meteorological department on Thursday issued a fresh 'yellow' warning.

The weatherman has forecast heavy snowfall and rain in mid hills whereas thunderstorm accompanied by hail in low hills and plains on Saturday and Sunday.

Cold wave conditions have further intensified and the minimum temperatures dipped after fresh snowfall in many parts of the state.

Dalhousie received snowfall of 15 cm, followed by Kufri (8 cm), Kalpa (5 cm), Shimla (3.8 cm) and Manali (1 cm).

The minimum temperature in Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie, Shimla and Solan was recorded at minus 6.5, minus 3.6, minus 3.5, minus 2 and minus 0.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place recording a low of minus 13 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

