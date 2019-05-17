HMS Queen Elizabeth captain sacked from post over official car 'misuse': reports

The of HMS Elizabeth, the British Royal Navy's largest and most powerful warship, has been stripped of his command for allegedly misusing an on weekends, said Friday.

The confirmed that Nick Cooke-Priest, 50, had been reassigned to a new role, without giving a reason.

But sources told the that his removal was over his use of a car of the for personal trips.

A new commanding has been appointed to the aircraft carrier, the report said.

It is believed that major warships and their captains are loaned a car for use on official duties.

However, according to The Sun, an official investigation found he had used the Galaxy as if it was his own and found him guilty of an "error of judgement".

The HMS Elizabeth, commissioned in 2017, is the lead ship of the class of aircraft carriers, the largest warships ever built for the It is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft.

The report noted that while the offence may appear relatively minor, it was felt that his position had become untenable and that the commanding must be beyond reproach.

A Royal Navy said: "We can confirm has been reassigned to a new role.

"We can only say that management action is ongoing and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further," he said.

Cooke-Priest, who joined the Royal Navy in 1990, had been in command of since October.

A former Royal Navy told Sky News: "This was an honest mistake that should have been dealt with swiftly at flotilla level.

"It wasn't and has now escalated far too far. The navy hasn't got enough people as it is - they certainly shouldn't be dismissing their very best," the former was quoted as saying.

