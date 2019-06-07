Man rushed to hospital after he complains of uneasiness during questioning, dies

A 25-year-old man, accused of supplying illicit liquor, died at a city hospital, police said Friday.

The man was rushed to the hospital by the police after he complained of uneasiness during questioning on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Govinda, was arrested on Thursday evening along with his 34-year-old accomplice with 17 cartoons of illicit liquor, they said.

While the duo were being questioned, felt uneasiness and was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in east at around 9 pm where doctors could not save his life, a said.

A of the hospital said that the man was brought to the emergency department of the hospital by police on Thursday.

However, he did not disclose whether was brought dead or succumbed at the hospital. He added that autopsy procedure was underway.

One head and two constables Vishaal and Udham Singh have been suspended for their procedural lapses during case registration, police said.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated, the said, claiming so far any role of any police personnel in connection with the death has not been found.

