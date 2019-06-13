Hot weather conditions prevail at most places in Haryana, Punjab

-
ALSO READ
Sirsa, Bathinda sizzle at 46 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperatures hover close to normal levels in Haryana and Punjab
Hot weather conditions persist at most places in Haryana and Punjab
Amritsar reels 1.1 degrees Celsius as cold wave grips Punjab, Haryana
Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana
-
Hot weather conditions continued to prevail at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday even as overnight light rains lashed some parts of both the states.
Chandigarh, which was hit by high-velocity winds accompanied by brief spell of rain on Wednesday night, recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, up by two notches against normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said here.
Hisar in Haryana registered a high of 43 degrees Celsius, up by two notches while Ambala's maximum settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius.
Narnaul recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius.
Ludhiana in Punjab registered a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius, up by three notches against normal.
Patiala recorded a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius, up by three degrees while Amritsar's maximum settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, two more than normal limits.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU