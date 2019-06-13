Hot weather conditions prevail at most places in Haryana, Punjab

Hot conditions continued to prevail at most places in and on Thursday even as overnight light rains lashed some parts of both the states.

Chandigarh, which was hit by high-velocity winds accompanied by brief spell of rain on Wednesday night, recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, up by two notches against normal limits, a report said here.

Hisar in registered a high of 43 degrees Celsius, up by two notches while Ambala's maximum settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius.

in registered a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius, up by three notches against normal.

Patiala recorded a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius, up by three degrees while Amritsar's maximum settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, two more than normal limits.

