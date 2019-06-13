Can't fathom Modi mania despite 'bad state' of the economy;

: Senior Thursday said he was unable to understand the Modi mania, despite the "bad state" of the economy under the previous BJP regime led by him.

The former alleged that the BJP won the Lok Sabha election raising emotive issues, rather than delivering on development.

People of the country, including the media, have favoured Narendra Modi's five year government, despite low GDP growth, increase in unemployment and dwindling value of the Rupee, said.

"...they have destroyed the country's economy...despite all this Modi, Modi, Modi- I don't know why?"



Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, "As the Prime Minister for five years, what did he do for economic development? Demonetization- what was its result? You (media) should ask BJP people."



Stating that the economy can be brought back on track, the said the BJP would not be able to do it.

The Congress, which is is part of the ruling coalition in Karnataka, was routed in the recent Lok Sabha polls, winning only one out of the 21 seats it had contested.

It was the party's worst ever performance in the state, once its bastion.

Congress' alliance partner JD(S) too won one out of the seven seats it contested.

The BJP, in its best ever performance, had won 25 out of the 27 seats it contested.

An supported by the BJP had won in Mandya.

also raised questions on the Indian Air Force air strikes at Balakot in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

"How many terrorists were killed we still don't know. Neither the nor the or has come out on this. They have misled the people with emotional issues."



He also hit out at and said everyone was aware what had happened when he was the Home Minister of Gujarat, but did not elaborate.

Siddaramaiah also asserted that would and should continue as the

"In today's situation there is no one else who can take up the job, there is no alternate leadership," he said.

The Legislature party in had recently passed a resolution, urging Gandhi to continue in the post.

Gandhi had offered to quit as at the May 25 (CWC) meeting, convened to analyse the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it won just 52 seats.

The CWC had unanimously rejected his offer to quit, but Gandhi was apparently firm on his stand.

Following Gandhi's insistence on quitting, there is speculation on the need to put in place an interim arrangement in the Congress for decision making, especially in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

