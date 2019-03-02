HP avalanche: Another army jawan's body recovered, four still missing

The body of one of the five jawans missing for the last 10 days in an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's district was recovered Saturday, district officials said.

Twenty-five-year-old was one of the six jawans of the Army's 7 JAK Rifles who were buried under the avalanche that occurred near the Shipki La border outpost in the state's tribal district on February 20.

He was a resident of Himachal's district, district officer said.

She said the body was being taken to Pooh and from there it will be sent to his native place in Jagatpur village.

About 500 personnel have been deployed to search the other four trapped jawans in the avalanche, she added.

The body of one of the jawans, Havaldar of Ghumarpur village in district, was recovered the same day when the avalanche occurred.

The search and rescue operations are being closely monitored by the Headquarters Western Command, a said.

Lt Gen PM Bali, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Western Command, visited the site a few days ago and assured that all efforts were underway for search of the missing persons.

