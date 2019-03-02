UN chief welcomes IAF pilot's return to India from Pak captivity

UN Antonio has welcomed the return of pilot Abhinandan Varthman from captivity in and called on the two countries to sustain the "positive momentum" and engage in further constructive dialogue.

The IAF Wing returned to from on Friday to a hero's welcome, nearly 60 hours after he was captured following a dogfight when his was shot down.

"UN welcomes the of the release of the Indian pilot by Pakistani authorities," his told when asked about the Secretary-General's response to the development.

"The calls on both parties to sustain this positive momentum and engage in further constructive dialogue. His good offices remain available should both sides agree," Dujarric said.

Varthaman's release was being watched with bated breath across as the IAF pilot was accorded a hero's welcome as he crossed onto through the Wagah Border.

The IAF pilot's release was seen as a major step towards defusing a near-war situation triggered by India's retaliation over Pakistan's continued support for terrorism.

Tensions between India and flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the IAF carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan retaliated with a large air formation, comprising 24 fighter jets, including

Varthaman was in one of the eight that took on the invader and shot down an F-16, according to officials.

During the dogfight, his plane was hit and he bailed out, landing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where he was taken into custody by the

On Thursday, Pakistan told a special joint sitting of Parliament that his government was releasing the pilot as a "peace gesture". However, India has been maintaining that the Pakistani decision is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions.

