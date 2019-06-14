Human rights body seeks report on assault of journalist in UP's Shamli

-
ALSO READ
NHRC notice to Telangana govt over reported 'goof-up' in intermediate exam results
Alwar gang-rape case: NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan govt over police inaction
NHRC sends notice to Telangana government over death of 10 women labourers
NHRC issues notice to Odisha govt over relief material not reaching cyclone-affected areas
NHRC issues notice to Delhi Police over custodial death of man
-
Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, seeking a report within four weeks on the assault of a TV journalist in Shamli on June 11.
The human rights body sought a detailed report from the DGP, including action taken against the guilty public servants and the status of the FIR registered against them, an NHRC press note said.
In its notice, the NHRC said just a few hours after the Supreme Court ordered the release of a journalist, Amit Sharma was brutally assaulted by an SHO of the Government Railway Police.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU