Human rights body seeks report on assault of journalist in UP's Shamli

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the (NHRC) Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, seeking a report within four weeks on the assault of a in on June 11.

The human rights body sought a detailed report from the DGP, including action taken against the guilty public servants and the status of the FIR registered against them, an press note said.

In its notice, the said just a few hours after the ordered the release of a journalist, was brutally assaulted by an SHO of the Railway Police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)