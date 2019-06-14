Prices of petrol, diesel to go up in Goa from midnight

Petrol and diesel prices will increase in from midnight as the has hiked value-added (VAT) on them.

In a notification issued Friday by (finance) Sushma Karat, the announced VAT on petrol is now 20 per cent instead of 15 per cent, while that on diesel has been hiked from 15 per cent to 18 per cent.

Price of petrol and diesel will increase by Rs 2.70 and Rs 1.43 per litre respectively from Saturday, said Paresh Joshi, of All Petrol Dealers Association.

"As on Friday, cost of petrol in was Rs 63.74 per litre while that of diesel was Rs 63.04," he informed.

