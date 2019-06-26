Hundreds protest at Jantar Mantar over Jharkhand lynching

Hundreds of people converged at the Jantar here to protest against the of a youth in and demanded the resignation of over the last week's incident.

Leading the protesters, former JNU student leader said it was "shameful" that the Opposition took a week to speak about the heinous incident and called for a "Nirbhaya-like movement" to curb the lynchings.

"People need to come out on the streets," Khalid said. "Political patronage is being given to the culprits."



"We are also angry at the Opposition. Where are they today?" he asked.

Tabrez Ansari, 24, was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand's district last Wednesday on the suspicion of theft. The newly-married man was purportedly seen in a video being forced to chant " Ram" and "Jai Hanuman". He succumbed to his on Saturday.

The protesters carried placards, shouted slogans against the and demanded that Das resign as

pointed out that the government had been trying to win "sabka vishwas" (everyone's trust). "But will it able to earn the trust of those whose children, husband, and brothers have been killed?" he asked.

said the Centre issued several advisories to the government in over political violence, but he alleged that it failed to do so in the case of

"A number of incidents have taken place in the past six days. Not a single advisory has been issued by the central government," Ali said. " (Narendra) Modi may have condemned the incident, (but) his intentions are not good."



"I am ashamed that I am sharing space in Parliament with those who hail the killers of Mahatma Gandhi," the BSP added.

CPI(M) politburo member cited a number of incidents where people were made to chant " Ram" forcibly. "Fringe groups have entered the Parliament too. When a Muslim came to take the oath, these people raised started chanting ' Ram'," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)