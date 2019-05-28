I hope Hazard comes this year: Perez says Madrid want Chelsea star

Real confirmed on Monday the club are keen to sign this summer and claimed has an offer to move to

Hazard could play his last match for Chelsea in the final against Arsenal on Wednesday, with the Belgian's contract expiring next year.

"I have a lot of interest in him coming to Madrid, I'm not going to lie, and I hope this year he can play here," Perez told Spanish radio station on Monday night.

"We have wanted to sign Hazard for several years and I hope he will come this year. Until now we have not achieved it, but this time his contract ends next year."



After a disappointing season, are expected to overhaul their squad this summer and Perez suggested the club's Ramos is considering a move.

Ramos and Perez argued after Madrid's defeat to Ajax in March, with Ramos reportedly telling Perez the team's failings were down to a failure to replace

Perez claimed on Tuesday that Ramos had been offered a move to but said he had blocked the defender's departure.

"We met in my office and he told me he had a very good offer from a Chinese team but a rule there means they cannot pay for the transfer," Perez said.

"It was no more than that, it was a conversation that has no interest. It is impossible for Real to let their go for free. I told him it's impossible, nothing more."



Perez was also asked about the possibility of Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe or Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have not spoken with about either Mbappe or Neymar," said Perez, insisting he wants to maintain a good relationship with PSG.

"If we want a of PSG, we will call the club's " Gareth Bale's future remains uncertain but Perez said "we have not received any offers for any players of Real Madrid".

He also condemned the recent criticism of players like Bale, that has come from Madrid's fans and sections of the Spanish press.

"We have made it seem like winning the is normal and it isn't. We have deceived people," said Perez.

"Some of these players have been insulted, they have been whistled, players who are going to go into the history of the club. It's not right.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)