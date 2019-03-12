LS polls: Maha DGP reviews security in Vidarbha

DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Tuesday took stock of security preparedness in region in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The top cop also said police are well-prepared to handle any security threat arising out in the form of IEDs or likewise.

Jaiswal Tuesday presided over a meeting with unit incharges of commissionarates of Nagpur, and ranges, all in east Maharashtra, to discuss steps as per the directives of the

All 48 Lok Sabha seats in will vote in four phases, beginning from region on April 11.

Addressing reporters here, the DGP said police will ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

Responding to a query on police's preparedness to handle any threat against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack, Jaiswal said the state had witnessed incidents like the terror strike and bomb blasts in the past.

"Police's capability is increased considerably. Our personnel are well trained to handle any threat including IEDs. We have built our expertise in intelligence (gathering). We are prepared physically," he said.

Jaiswal added state police enjoyed "very good" coordination with the in intelligence gathering.

" has the history of elections being conducted in free and fair manner. We will do our best to continue this," he added.

The DGP said special measures are being taken to ensure that elections are held peacefully in naxal-hit district.

