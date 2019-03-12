LS polls: Maha DGP reviews security in Vidarbha

-
ALSO READ
LS polls: Maha to vote in four phases
East Vidarbha may get very heavy rains, govt issues advisory
Damodar Industries commences production at newly set up unit in Amravati, Maharashtra
7 Naxals, including 3 women, surrender in Maha's Gadchiroli
Two women Naxals killed in encounter with police in Maha
-
Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Tuesday took stock of security preparedness in Vidarbha region in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The top cop also said police are well-prepared to handle any security threat arising out in the form of IEDs or likewise.
Jaiswal Tuesday presided over a meeting with unit incharges of commissionarates of Nagpur, Amravati and Gadchiroli ranges, all in east Maharashtra, to discuss steps as per the directives of the Election Commission.
All 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will vote in four phases, beginning from Vidarbha region on April 11.
Addressing reporters here, the DGP said police will ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.
Responding to a query on police's preparedness to handle any threat against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack, Jaiswal said the state had witnessed incidents like the Mumbai terror strike and bomb blasts in the past.
"Police's capability is increased considerably. Our personnel are well trained to handle any threat including IEDs. We have built our expertise in intelligence (gathering). We are prepared physically," he said.
Jaiswal added state police enjoyed "very good" coordination with the Central government in intelligence gathering.
"Maharashtra has the history of elections being conducted in free and fair manner. We will do our best to continue this," he added.
The DGP said special measures are being taken to ensure that elections are held peacefully in naxal-hit Gadchiroli district.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU