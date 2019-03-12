JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maker of film '#MeToo' challenges CBFC order to change movie name; HC seeks Centre's stand

US 'expects' S Africa to hand over ex-Mozambique minister
Business Standard

LS polls: Maha DGP reviews security in Vidarbha

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Tuesday took stock of security preparedness in Vidarbha region in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The top cop also said police are well-prepared to handle any security threat arising out in the form of IEDs or likewise.

Jaiswal Tuesday presided over a meeting with unit incharges of commissionarates of Nagpur, Amravati and Gadchiroli ranges, all in east Maharashtra, to discuss steps as per the directives of the Election Commission.

All 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will vote in four phases, beginning from Vidarbha region on April 11.

Addressing reporters here, the DGP said police will ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

Responding to a query on police's preparedness to handle any threat against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack, Jaiswal said the state had witnessed incidents like the Mumbai terror strike and bomb blasts in the past.

"Police's capability is increased considerably. Our personnel are well trained to handle any threat including IEDs. We have built our expertise in intelligence (gathering). We are prepared physically," he said.

Jaiswal added state police enjoyed "very good" coordination with the Central government in intelligence gathering.

"Maharashtra has the history of elections being conducted in free and fair manner. We will do our best to continue this," he added.

The DGP said special measures are being taken to ensure that elections are held peacefully in naxal-hit Gadchiroli district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 19:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements