AAI inks deal with IATA to train 500 employees on air transport system

Airports Authority of India on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the International Air Transport Association for training its 500 employees using the latter's online course on "overview of the air transport system".

"The online training course will help in providing fundamental knowledge of air transportation system and shall cover overview of the world aviation organizations, airports, air navigation services and civil aviation authorities," said AAI in an official statement.

The agreement was signed between AAI Member (HR) Anuj Aggarwal and IATA-Training Director Stephanie Siouffi during the "6th ICAO Global Aviation Training & Trainair Plus Symposium" that is being held in Delhi from December 4 to December 6.