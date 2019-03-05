IIM Udaipur Students Complete Week-long Rural Immersion to Understand On the Ground Realities

/ -- IIM Udaipur's PGP Batch 2018-20 completed their week-long immersion in the rural and tribal regions of and worked closely with local NGOs to understand the challenges faced by those at the bottom of the pyramid. During the immersion, students undertook assignments on unsafe behaviour in rural areas, assessment of government's Ujjwala Yojana and common property resources.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791394/IIMU_Logo.jpg )



Students prepared for the immersion by taking a course on the Indian Social and Political Environment. Following the course, the class was divided into five-member teams and each worked with an NGO for a week. For the immersion, IIM partnered with multiple NGOs including Seva Mandir, Manjari Foundation, Jatan Sansthan, and These grassroots worked as liaison and host for the students. Students conducted door-to-door surveys, focus group discussions and informal interviews in the villages.

IIM is strategically located in the southern part of Rajasthan, which is surrounded by tribal villages. This region performs extremely poorly on the human development index, with 85% tribal population in the belt. The rural immersion program allowed students to increase their sensitivity to rural issues through direct experiential learning.

"The best part of the rural immersion was meeting the women self-help groups in the village. We got to learn a lot from their ethical and transparent practices," said Akash Singhal, student (PGP 2018-19). Another student, (PGP 2018-19) added, "As managers, we need to factor in what impact our decisions will have on real people and real lives."



"IIMU's rural immersion course, which has been part of our flagship PGP program since inception, reflects our commitment to create responsible leaders by providing values-based and to make a meaningful contribution to the region. We believe that it is essential for future managers or entrepreneurs to have a good understanding of the social and political realities of the country," added Janat Shah, Director, IIM

About Udaipur (IIMU)



officially opened in 2011 as part of the network of IIMs which have established a global reputation as premium management institutions over the course of more than 50 years. operates from a 300-acre campus in the Balicha area of Udaipur with state of the art classrooms and other facilities. It offers the two-year PGP program which grants an MBA degree; the 15-month PGPX program which offers dual degrees in global supply chain management in partnership with Purdue University; and the Fellow Program in Management which offers a PhD in four areas. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), is ranked 13th in the Management category and 1st among the new IIMs. IIMU is currently ranked 3rd in for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals. IIMU is the youngest institution in the country to receive accreditation from AACSB.

Website - https://

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)