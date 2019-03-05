KFC dedicates China restaurant to memory of Communist hero

Fast- chain is memorializing a popular Chinese Communist hero with restaurant decor extolling his deeds, in a rare matching of an iconic American brand with Communist propaganda.

The official Agency said the company launched its first " Spirit" restaurant in Lei's home province of on Tuesday, the official for the soldier who died in 1962 at the age of 21.

Lei's example of selfless service to the and his comrades was popularized in 1963 by former leader and remains a rallying point for party unity and public service.

Critics question the facts surrounding his alleged good deeds, saying most were based on accounts in a diary reportedly found after his death.

The restaurant in the provincial capital of is decorated with Lei's writings and image. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

" has been the for generations of Chinese. As the (outlet) in his hometown, we will spare no effort to promote his spirit," He Min, for KFC's region, was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

In addition to opening the themed restaurant, KFC plans to "promote the spirit in its over 250 outlets in the province and encourage its staff to learn from the role model," Xinhua said.

Lei Feng day is marked annually by acts of public service such as clearing garbage and visiting the elderly. Communist leaders revived his memory more than a decade ago in a bid to stir support for the party among the younger generation born after the abandonment of orthodox Marxism in the 1980s and the crushing of pro-democracy protests centered on in 1989.

Recent years have seen renewed efforts to update his image, including through television specials and apps.

KFC in is run by Yum China, which split from its parent company in 2016. The company's American roots have occasionally made it a target of nationalistic Chinese during times of tension between and Washington, although it appears unaffected by the current trade war between the two.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)