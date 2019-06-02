IIT postgraduate held for running fake website offering free laptops

An IIT postgraduate was held for allegedly running a fake website carrying pictures of and duping people in the name of "Free Laptop Government Scheme on the Occasion of Re-election of New Government", police said Sunday.

(23), IIT postgraduate of 2019 batch, was arrested from his hometown Pundlota in Rajasthan's district, they said.

Over 15 lakh people were exposed to the con job within two days. The fake website offering the bogus scheme was promoted using apps and became viral on Whatsapp, police said.

According to the police, the accused used fake promotional multimedia message using 'Make in India' logo and picture of the on the website to lure people to register themselves for getting free laptops.

He also intended to capture personal data of millions of citizens in the name of registration and use that for illegal monetary gains.

The of - CyPAD received information that someone had created and hosted a website by the domain name which was promising distribution of millions of free laptops on the occasion of the formation of Modi's new government, a senior police said.

A criminal case under the IT Act was registered and an investigation was taken up using technical assistance from labs of CyPAD, he said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had created the website to earn from increased website traffic. He was aiming to capture personal data of millions of people which could be later traded to various cyber criminals to cheat the victims and extort money from them on various pretexts, the said.

The accused had cleverly used Adsense, a program that allows bloggers and website owners to make money by displaying ads, he said.

Jangid was offered a job in a private company in However, he took to crime to make easy money, the said.

Investigation of the case is in progress, police said, adding efforts are being made to identify the involvement of others in the scam.

