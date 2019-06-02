Complete Purvanchal Expressway project by 2020: UP chief secy to officials

Sunday asked officials to ensure that the project is completed by August 2020.

Inspecting the ongoing works of the ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath government, told officials that no negligence will be tolerated at any level.

"Officials should ensure appropriate action to acquire the remaining land by June 15. Works related to power connection, installation of transformer and shifting should be completed by in the end of this month," he said.

"The expressway should be ready for use by the public by August, 2020," he added.

said the total length of the expressway is 340.824 km, out of which 10 per cent of the physical work has been completed.

He also said that 96.06 per cent of the land has been acquired from the farmers and the remaining will be taken soon.

of Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the construction has been divided into eight packages.

He also said that the will start from village Chand Sarai in and end in Haidariya village in district.

Concerned district magistrates and senior officers were present during the ground inspection and review meeting.

The six-lane Purvanchal Expressway, expandable to eight lanes, will connect with the economically less developed districts like Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Amethi.

It will bring about development of the state's eastern districts by connecting them to the state capital and further to and New Delhi, through the Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, officials said.

