India 347-9 declared against Bangladesh on day 2

India declared their first innings at 347 for 9 against Bangladesh on the second day of the Day/Night Test here on Saturday.
Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for India with a 194-ball 136.
India now lead by 241 runs.
Brief Score:
Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 allout in 30.3 overs
India 1st Innings: 347 for 9 in 89.4 overs (Virat Kohli 136; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91).
