India, Denmark have strong, historic silver traditions: Danish Crown Prince

and Denmark have "strong and historic silver traditions", Danish Crown Prince Frederik Andr Henrik Christian said on Monday and expressed hope that both the nations will serve as a true example of artistic cultural exchange to the rest of the world.

Denmark's Crown Prince and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth, are currently visiting India, and the royal couple inaugurated an exhibition -- "Silver Treasure from and Denmark" -- showcasing more than 250 prizes silverware from both the countries, during their visit to the National Museum in Delhi.

As part of the exhibition, about 150 objects, including one from the Mohenjo-daro era, have been sourced from the National Museum's reserved collection, and a range of rare silverware, some of them more than 300 years old, from Museum Kolding in Denmark, officials said.

After a ceremonial event held at the National Museum, the Denmark's Crown Prince and Crown Princess, later opened the exhibition and were given a tour of the exhibits.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lkke Rasmussen were present on the occasion.

Denmark's Crown Prince later wrote a message in the visitor's book and also signed it.

In his message, he thanked Lekhi for hosting the royal couple at the National Museum and termed the display an "extraordinary exhibition on silver".

" and Denmark have strong and historic silver traditions. I sincerely hope that both nations get inspired, learn from each other's silver traditions, and serve as a true example of artistic cultural exchange to the rest of the world. With these important cultural exchanges, we build a strong foundation of our future cultural cooperation," he wrote in his message.

Denmark's Crown Prince and Crown Princess arrived in India on Sunday on a four-day visit. It is the first visit to India from the Danish Royal family in two decades.

The two are visiting India at the invitation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Earlier, during the ceremonial event, Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen, in his address to a gathering, said, the exhibition was "another step" in the ongoing relationship of India and Denmark that goes back more than 400 years.

"And, it is only right to celebrate our strong friendship with a silver exhibition," he said, adding that these silver objects are a living thing like "our friendship is a living thing".

He also recalled his visit to India in 2019 as the then prime minister of Denmark.

"Since my last trip, I am very happy to see the progress in our partnership and the progress in India, which is quite amazing," Rasmussen said.

He said the partnership between the two countries is "developing", and taking "another important step" with this exciting India-Denmark cultural exchange programme.

The Danish foreign minister said the two countries have cooperation in multiple areas that bind them, but cultural cooperation adds something more to the bilateral ties. India and Denmark, both have a rich legacy of history and craftsmanship, he said.

"I am sure this is just a beginning of a strong, sustainable and long-lasting cooperation which will further deepen our bilateral ties," Rasmussen said.

A Memorandum of Understanding for the exhibition was signed and exchanged between the National Museum, New Delhi, and the Museum Kolding in Kolding, Denmark on November 17 last year.

