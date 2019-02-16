India, Pakistan in UN court for death row 'spy' case

will ask the UN's top court Monday to order to take an alleged Indian off death row, in a case that could stoke fresh tensions after a deadly attack in

was arrested in the restive southwestern Pakistani province of in March 2016 on charges of espionage and sentenced to death by a military court.

The urgently ordered in 2017 to stay the execution of Jadhav, pending hearings on the broader Indian case that take place this week in

The rare foray into the international courts for the nuclear-armed rivals could be another flashpoint after Thursday's suicide bombing in Indian-administered that killed 41 troops.

New Delhi's lawyers will present their arguments on Monday to the court, which was set up after World War II to resolve international disputes, followed by Pakistan's on Tuesday.

Jadhav, a former officer, was accused of working for the services in the province bordering Afghanistan, where has long accused of backing separatist rebels.

After a closed trial he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 10, 2017, on charges of "espionage, sabotage and terrorism". insists Jadhav was not a spy, and that he was kidnapped in in court documents is asking that the ICJ order to annul the sentence.

It accused of violating the Vienna Convention by failing to provide him with consular access, as well as breaking If Pakistan is unable to quash Jadhav's death sentence, Islamabad should be found in violation of international law and treaties, and be told to "release the convicted Indian national forthwith", India said.

India accused Pakistan in 2017 of harassing Jadhav's family during a visit, saying their meeting was held in an "atmosphere of coercion".

Islamabad reacted coolly to the ICJ's urgent order to stay Jadhav's execution at the time, saying it "has not changed the status of Jadhav's case in any manner".

The ICJ's decision will likely come months after this week's hearings.

The last time India and Pakistan took a dispute to the ICJ was in 1999 when Islamabad protested at the downing of a plane that killed 16 people.

The tribunal decided that it was not competent to rule in the dispute and closed the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)