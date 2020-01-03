India strongly condemns vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pak

JUST IN
Pak expresses concern over Soleimani killing, calls for maximum restraint
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

kirpan
The Sikh Kirpan. Photo: Reuters

India strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and called upon the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there.

The External Affairs Ministry said members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

"India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place," the MEA said in a statement.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community," the MEA added.

"Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy Gurdwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community," it said.
First Published: Fri, January 03 2020. 20:55 IST

