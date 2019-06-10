India to take on Tajikistan in Hero Intercontinental Cup opener

The Indian football team, under new Igor Stimac, will take on in the opening clash of the Hero scheduled to be held in from July 7 to 18.

After facing on July 5, will meet on July 13, followed by their match against on July 16.

The top two teams from the round robin stage will qualify for the final that is scheduled on July 18.

According to the latest rankings released in April, are ranked 83rd followed by and North Korea, who are placed 120 and 121 respectively.

currently occupied 101st position in the rankings.

The Blue Tigers are the defending champions as they lifted the title last year with a victory against in the final.

The other two teams that competed last year were and Chinese

The Indian side will be heading into the tournament on the back of a promising show in the King's Cup in Thailand, where they finished third.

had beaten hosts 1-0 to hand Stimac his first win in the King's Cup tournament last Saturday.

Hero 2019 fixtures are as follows:



July 7: India vs Tajikistan



July 8: vs DPR KoreaJuly 10: Tajikistan vs SyriaJuly 13: India vs DPR KoreaJuly 15: DPR Korea vs TajikistanJuly 16: India vs SyriaJuly 18: Final.

