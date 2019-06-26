Suppliers stop drug delivery to BMC hospitals

Civic-run hospitals in might face shortage of medicines from Thursday with suppliers suspending drug supply to protest of their colleague since Tuesday.

The (BMC) Wednesday said they were not informed about the "sudden move" and claimed that the hospitals have adequate stock of medicines.

The (All India Food and Drug License Holder Association), which controls more than 90 per cent of drug supply to civic hospitals, said the effect of shortage would be felt from Thursday.

Wednesday alleged that the BMC had blacklisted a of medicines.

"When the BMC had blacklisted one then we had not objected to it. But, this time, the civic body has blacklisted a because of which we feel offended. The concerned supplier had paid penalty for delaying drugs but still he was blacklisted, which is the violation of the contract," he alleged.

Pandey said the has 44 members who supply tablets and capsules in 24 hospitals, 33 maternity homes and 178 dispensaries across the city.

When contacted, told PTI: "We have not been informed about any such move. We have no official communication in this regard and there is no dearth of medicines and drugs".

Meanwhile, an AIFDLH member said the BMC often delays payments of suppliers.

"BMC should act against those officials who delay our bill payments and the medical superintendents who pull us up over a slight delay in supplying drugs," he said.

