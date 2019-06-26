Suppliers stop drug delivery to BMC hospitals

-
ALSO READ
By 2030 India will replace one of the top 3 superpowers: Rajnath Singh
'Asylum-seeking' N Korea envoy from diplomatic family, says defector
Saudi hails US terror blacklisting of Iran Guards
US-China trade talks to open in Beijing
We want to be so good that India are forced to to play us: New PCB MD
-
Civic-run hospitals in Mumbai might face shortage of medicines from Thursday with suppliers suspending drug supply to protest blacklisting of their colleague since Tuesday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday said they were not informed about the "sudden move" and claimed that the hospitals have adequate stock of medicines.
The AIFDLH (All India Food and Drug License Holder Association), which controls more than 90 per cent of drug supply to civic hospitals, said the effect of shortage would be felt from Thursday.
AIFDLH president Abhay Pandey Wednesday alleged that the BMC had blacklisted a genuine supplier of medicines.
"When the BMC had blacklisted one errant supplier then we had not objected to it. But, this time, the civic body has blacklisted a genuine supplier because of which we feel offended. The concerned supplier had paid penalty for delaying drugs but still he was blacklisted, which is the violation of the contract," he alleged.
Pandey said the AIFDLH has 44 members who supply tablets and capsules in 24 hospitals, 33 maternity homes and 178 dispensaries across the city.
When contacted, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi told PTI: "We have not been informed about any such move. We have no official communication in this regard and there is no dearth of medicines and drugs".
Meanwhile, an AIFDLH member said the BMC often delays payments of suppliers.
"BMC should act against those officials who delay our bill payments and the medical superintendents who pull us up over a slight delay in supplying drugs," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU