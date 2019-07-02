Indian shooters vie for top honours at Shotgun World C'ship in Italy

A 29-member Indian squad, including 12 members of the junior team, is geared up for the bi-annual ISSF World Championship Shotgun to be held in the Italian city of Lonato Del Grada.

The competition will witness 12 medal events spread across five days, commencing Wednesday.

All four Olympic shotgun events including the Mixed Team events will take place and the Indian senior squad will look to put on a good performance, which can help it gain in confidence ahead of the Olympic qualifying events later this year.

Competitions begin with the Trap events and day two is when the four Trap finals across senior and junior events are lined up.

Thursday is when both the senior and junior Mixed Trap finals will take place.

