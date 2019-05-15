Indian warships take part in international maritime defence exhibition in Singapore

Two of the Indian Navy-- and INS Shakti--are participating in a three-day naval and maritime event being held here, according to an official statement.

The International Maritime Defence Exhibition Asia (IMDEX Asia-2019) commenced on May 14 and will also witness the participation of some of India's leading engineering and ship building firms, including and BrahMos, which makes the state-of-the-art air, sea and ground launch cruise missiles.

"Vice-Admiral M S Pawar, of Naval Staff led the delegation to the gathering of naval and maritime event," the here said in a statement.

is an advanced stealth destroyer capable of engaging multiple threats from the air, sea and underwater and has been designed and built in

is a fleet support ship to provide fuel, provisions and munitions to at sea.

Following IMDEX, Indian Naval ships together with an surveillance aircraft P8I will participate in the 26th edition of Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) scheduled from May 16 to 22, 2019.

is the longest uninterrupted naval exercise that has with any other country, the statement said.

Regular participation by the in the IMDEX and reflects the importance India attaches to the exercises and the broader strategic partnership with and it also reaffirms our Act East Policy, it said.

The 26th is taking place 6 months after the last edition that took place in the and from November 11 to 21 last year.

It involved live weapon firings and complex military maneuvers, including those of aircraft and submarines.

The 25th SIMBEX was witnessed by Singapore's Dr Hen.

Earlier in October 2018, India's visited to participate in the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus.

The and the recently held their 12th edition of the annual exercise Bold Kurukshetra, an annual joint training exercise for Armoured Units from April 8 to 12, 2019, at the training facility at Babina in Utta Pradesh, the statement said.

Likewise, Air Forces of both countries will exercise together later this year in India, it said.

India and Singapore share a strong and rapidly growing defence relation which is the key pillar of India Singapore strategic partnership based on deep mutual trust and goodwill and shared interest in rules based order, maritime security and an open, inclusive and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

Our defence relation include annual ministerial dialogue, level defence policy dialogue, Staff talks between the three wings of the armed forces, mutual logistics support, regular exercises and exchange of ship visits, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)