Indian wins Dh 10 million in raffle draw in UAE

An Indian man has hit a by winning a whopping USD 2.72 million in a monthly in the UAE, a media report said on Sunday.

Britty Markose, who works as a in the capital Abu Dhabi, has said that he was expecting to win the

Markose, who is from and has been in since 2004, takes part in the Big Ticket for a couple of years but is not a regular, reported.

"So many are winning (from Kerala) and every time great expectations. But this time I had a feeling that I will win". He added that this was the fifth time he had purchased a ticket," Markose was quoted as saying by the report.

"My wife and my two sons are both in I still have my loans here and I just made a top-up recently. I just have not decided but clearing off the debts will be my top priority, said Markose.

Like any expat, he too has loans to repay and a dream house to build.

Markose won the dirham 10 million (USD 2.72 million) and like any expat, he too has loans to repay and a dream house to build, the report said.

The winners included nine Indians and one Pakistani. The only person to break that total dominance was Pakistan's Waris Ali Sardar Ali, who walked away with the fifth prize of 70,000.

Last month, another Indian expat Mohammed Kunhi Mayyala, who had purchased ticket at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, won dirham 7 million.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)