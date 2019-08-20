JUST IN
Indian woman wins $1 million in UAE raffle, says she's 'beyond grateful'

Four more winners were announced in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Promotion

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

raffle
A raffle is a gambling competition in which people obtain numbered tickets, each ticket having the chance of winning a prize | Photo: Wikipedia (Representative image)

A 34-year-old Indian woman in the UAE has hit a jackpot by winning a whopping $1 million in a raffle on Tuesday, while another compatriot has won a luxury motorbike in the lottery game, according to a media report.

Beejal O, a Dubai-based Indian national, picked ticket number 4111, which happens to be her apartment number, the Khaleej Times reported.

"I'm truly speechless and I'm beyond grateful. I don't know how to thank Dubai Duty Free for this big surprise," said Beejal, a resident of Dubai for seven years and a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire promotion.

The first thought that comes into her mind, after winning $1 million, is charity, the report said.

Beejal bought the ticket while travelling to India on July 25. She is now is the 148th Indian national to win in DDF since its inception in 1999, it said.

Four more winners were announced in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Promotion. Jahanzeb Arif, a Pakistani national won a car.

Another car winner was Annie Espy Dias, a 40-year-old Portuguese national based in the UK.

Shaheen Sheik, a 28-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a motorbike.

Earlier this month, An Indian farmer, who returned home after failing to find a job in Dubai, won over $4 million in raffle, the tickets of which he bought with the money borrowed from his wife.
First Published: Tue, August 20 2019. 19:45 IST

