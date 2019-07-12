Dubai to offer free 30-day alcohol licence for non-Muslim tourists aged 21+

will now offer a free 30-day alcohol licence for tourists, a move that ensures visitors will not be penalised for breaking the law, the media reported on Friday.

The free alcohol tourist licence is valid only to visitors who are non-Muslim and 21 years and over, the Khaleej Times reported.

Alcohol retail outlet Maritime and Mercantile (MMI), a subsidiary of the Emirates Group, has a separate segment on its website instructing tourists on the process of applying for the license.

Tourists are instructed to visit any MMI store with their passport and complete and sign a form confirming that the buyer is a tourist.

Furthermore, the store will take a copy of the passport as well as the entry stamp and each visitor will be issued guidelines.

Presently, resident visa holders are eligible for a two-year licence that allows them to buy alcohol from shops and store it at home.

Also, anyone drinking in the city's bars and restaurants should technically have a licence, though they do not ask to see one.