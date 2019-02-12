IndiGo's Bengaluru-Bangkok flight diverted to Yangoon after engine snag, lands safely

An flight that was heading from to on Tuesday was diverted to Yangoon in after it "experienced warning in one of its engines".

The flight carrying 129 passengers and 6 crew members landed safely in Yangoon, the said in a statement.

"An flight 6E075, operating Bangalore- route experienced an warning on one of its engines. The aircraft is a aircraft powered by V2500 engine. Our pilot followed the laid down procedure and landed the aircraft safely in Yangoon," it said.

The aircraft had not reported or observed any snag on the earlier flight, the added.

" has already rebooked all 129 passengers to on other and initiated rebooking of all the passengers on the flight from Bangkok back to IndiGo will provide accommodation to passengers as required," the said.

"The affected engine is currently being investigated and the further course of action will be determined accordingly," IndiGo added.

Meanwhile, shortage of pilots continued to hamper operations of IndiGo with the Tuesday cancelling as many as 30 flights from across major airports and passengers allegedly being forced to buy last minute tickets at high fares.

