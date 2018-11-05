Infosys InStep Recognized as the Best Overall Internship Program Globally by Vault

-FirstCall/ --



Interns rate highly for opportunities to work on interesting projects, diversity and work culture



(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced that its global internship program, InStep, has been ranked number 1 in the best overall internship category by Vault.com's latest survey on Top Internships for 2019. InStep, also earned the first position in the best consulting internship category, second position in the compensation and benefits category, seventh position in the quality of life and employment prospects categories and tenth position in the career development category.

A fully paid international internship program, annually selects around 140 students from the top 100 universities globally to work on projects across business units and business enabling functions. Interns with technical backgrounds are offered opportunities to work on real-time STEM projects in digital technologies such as (AI), machine learning, big data, cloud computing, data security and Internet of things (IoT) among others.

For the ratings, Vault surveyed more than 13,000 interns, past and present, from over 120 internship programs about their internship experiences. Respondents were asked to rate their experiences in terms of quality of life, full-time employment prospects, compensation and benefits, career development, and diversity. These ratings were averaged to determine an overall score for each program.

"Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of InStep, this recognition validates our continuous effort to nurture an ecosystem that encourages and guides young talent to realize their dreams," said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, "Innovation is at the heart of all we do at and is one of the foremost initiatives that champions this endeavor. The program aims to provide an unparalleled internship experience to students from across geographies and allows them to collaborate with experts from the industry on cutting-edge research projects."



The Editors at Vault said, "Vault's internship rankings are based on the ratings of actual interns and help students identify the best internship programs. This year, above all other internship programs, Infosys InStep ranked as the best overall internship. Its interns rated the firm's internship program higher, on average, than all other participating internship programs in categories such as career development, employment prospects, and quality of life."



Vault is the most comprehensive resource for employer, university, and internship program rankings, ratings and insight. Vault's influential rankings and reviews are sourced from directed surveys of professionals and students, and evaluate companies, schools, and internships in terms of prestige, best place to work, diversity, quality of life, compensation, and other categories. Vault provides users with in-depth information on employers, industries, interviews, and available jobs and internships. In addition, Vault partners with employers to help build their brands and assist with recruiting efforts, as well as with universities to help their students with employment placement and career selection.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

