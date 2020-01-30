Infosys signs multi-million contract with ABN AMRO to accelerate operations

-
ALSO READ
Infosys fires non-performing techies, denies reports of massive layoffs
Robotic process automation helping organisations to stay competitive
Bullish on India market, VMware plans to expand cloud software technology
Cloud software technology major VMware bullish on India opportunity
Anonymous whistleblowers accuse Infosys CEO, CFO of unethical practices
-
Infosys announced on Thursday that it has signed a multi-year, multi-million contract with ABN AMRO Bank to accelerate its cloud and DevOps (development and operations) transformation journey.
As part of this renewed contract, the Bengaluru- headquartered IT major will enable ABN AMRO Bank to achieve its business and operational goals by aligning its IT transformation with its cloud platform strategy, an Infosys statement said.
"Leveraging its expertise in cloud and data management services, Infosys will help ABN AMRO Bank to navigate to a single public cloud to deliver agility and cost efficiency in business operations," it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU