Injured Jeje to miss Kings Cup as Stimac names 37 probables for camp

Injured striker along with four others have been left out of the national team's probables' list for the Kings Cup football tournament in next month.

India's Thursday announced the list of 37 probables for the preparatory camp ahead of the Kings Cup to be held in Buriram, from June 5-8. The camp will be held in from May 20.

Jeje is suffering from a and didn't play during Chennaiyin FC's AFC Cup loss to on Wednesday. He is set to undergo a in the third week of May.

Besides Jeje, a host of other players who will miss the campaign are Halicharan Narzary (knee injury), Mandar (hamstring injury), Ashique Kuruniyan (knee injury), Narender Gehlot (knee injury) and

"I respected the choice of the squad which represented in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019. The rest of the players have been added post my research watching Hero and Hero ISL matches. I found some players quite interesting, and have summoned them to the camp," Stimac was quoted as saying by an AIFF statement.

"I congratulate all the players, and wish them good luck. I am eagerly waiting to get on the task immediately. I have always cherished new challenges, and I am looking forward to coaching the Blue Tigers," he added.

The Kings Cup will be followed by the Hero in July.

The King's Cup is a FIFA-sanctioned international 'A' tournament being organised by the Thailand FA since 1968. India's previous participation in the King's Cup was in 1977. Hosts Thailand and are the two other teams participating in the tournament.

Probables list:



Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose,

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Germanpreet Singh, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Redeem Tlang, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nandha Kumar, Komal Thatal,

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.

