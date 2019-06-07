INLD MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria joins BJP in Haryana

In a fresh setback to the opposition (INLD) in Haryana, its sitting MLA from Fatehabad constituency joined the ruling BJP on Friday.

Daulatpuria announced his decision to quit the INLD at a meeting of BJP workers in Fatehabad.

He was welcomed into the BJP fold by The BJP's and newly elected of the party from Sirsa, were also present in the meeting.

The INLD, which is led by former Om Prakash Chautala, has been hit by a series of desertions ever since the party witnessed a vertical split last year owing to feud in the Chautala family. The (JJP) was formed by Dushyant Chautala, the grandson of

As many as eight INLD legislators have deserted the party in recent months and joined BJP, JJP and the

A few months ago, Daulatpuria had filed a petition before the seeking disqualification of four INLD MLAs, including Naina Chautala, who had joined the without resigning from the INLD.

The INLD received a severe drubbing in the recently held Lok Sabha polls and its candidates on all the 10 seats in lost security deposits.

