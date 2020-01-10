Inter-state police meeting held in Delhi ahead of R-Day, assembly polls

Ahead of the celebrations and Assembly elections in the city, the on Thursday held an inter-state meeting to strengthen cooperation and coordination with the police forces of neighbouring states, officials said.

Senior officers of and their counterparts from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh attended the meeting.

The main objective of the meeting was to address the issues related to policing in the Capital Region and improve coordination for smooth conduct of the forthcoming legislative Assembly elections and arrangements.

Emphasis was also laid on sharing terror related intelligence and inputs about various extremist outfits and their designs in the prevailing circumstances, they said.

During the meeting, it was decided that intensive and coordinated checking and patrolling will carried out at vulnerable points to check movement of illicit liquor, fire arms, cash and musclemen.

It was also resolved to launch a concerted drive against interstate groups of criminals and taking preventive action against supply of firearms, ammunition, sharp edged weapons and smuggling or illicit trade of liquor across the border towards Delhi especially during election time, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)