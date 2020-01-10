Inter-state police meeting held in Delhi ahead of R-Day, assembly polls

-
Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and Assembly elections in the city, the Delhi Police on Thursday held an inter-state meeting to strengthen cooperation and coordination with the police forces of neighbouring states, officials said.
Senior officers of Delhi Police and their counterparts from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh attended the meeting.
The main objective of the meeting was to address the issues related to policing in the National Capital Region and improve coordination for smooth conduct of the forthcoming legislative Assembly elections and Republic Day arrangements.
Emphasis was also laid on sharing terror related intelligence and inputs about various extremist outfits and their designs in the prevailing circumstances, they said.
During the meeting, it was decided that intensive and coordinated checking and patrolling will carried out at vulnerable points to check movement of illicit liquor, fire arms, cash and musclemen.
It was also resolved to launch a concerted drive against interstate groups of criminals and taking preventive action against supply of firearms, ammunition, sharp edged weapons and smuggling or illicit trade of liquor across the border towards Delhi especially during election time, they added.
