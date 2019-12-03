JUST IN
Internet curb in Kashmir due to Pakistan's anti-India campaign online: Govt

In view of the aggressive anti-India social media posts being pushed from across the border, certain restrictions on internet have been resorted to: Govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister of Sate for Home G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister of Sate for Home G Kishan Reddy speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament | PTI

The restrictions on the internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been imposed to check aggressive anti-India social media posts being pushed from

Pakistan to instigate the youth in the valley, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The restrictions on the internet was imposed on August 5 when the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under the Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

"In view of the aggressive anti-India social media posts being pushed from across the border aiming at instigating youth of the valley and glamourising terrorists and terrorism, certain restrictions on internet have been resorted to," he said replying a written question.

The minister said due to the decisions taken by the Parliament on August 5-6, certain precautionary measures taken initially have already been substantially relaxed.

"It has been reported by the government of Jammu and Kashmir that all essential services are functioning normally in the Valley," he said.
First Published: Tue, December 03 2019. 14:40 IST

